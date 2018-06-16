New England Patriots players hold NFL PLAY 60 combine in Halifax

Hundreds of young Halifax football fans flocked to Wickwire Field on Saturday for a chance to learn a thing or two from some New England Patriots players.

Want to catch a ball from Eric Lee of the New England Patriots? Get to Dalhousie field for NFL Play 60 for your chance. pic.twitter.com/uQSkeNTDjP — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) June 16, 2018

For the third consecutive year, NFL PLAY 60 made its way north of the border. The event is part of the National Football League’s youth and wellness campaign, which encourages Canada’s next generation to get active for 60 minutes a day.

Defensive ends Eric Lee and Geneo Grissom, as well as cornerback Jomal Wiltz of the New England Patriots were all on hand for Saturday’s activities.

“It’s been great. This is like Pats country, honestly,” Lee told Global News.

“There was no drop off in the support, especially around the market, the Seaport and the dock. It’s been great, it’s been welcoming, and I’m having a great time.”

Lee says NFL PLAY 60 allows for youth to feel special and gives them an opportunity to try something new.

“Some may not even experience this particular sport, so it’s an opportunity for them to be out here, run around, laugh,” he said. “It’s all about their experience, and if I can help that, if I can facilitate that, that’s all that matters.

Organizers say nearly 1,000 people signed up for this year’s event.

–With files from Jeremy Keefe