June 15, 2018
Updated: June 15, 2018

Man charged after Ontario woman gets 250 harassing texts and calls from ‘Sam’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Investigators say the sender identified himself as "Sam'' and each day the texts came from a different cellphone number.

MILTON, Ont. – Halton regional police say a man is facing charges after a Milton, Ont., woman received more than 250 harassing calls and texts.

Investigators say the sender identified himself as “Sam” and each day the texts came from a different cellphone number.

They say the 34-year-old woman became concerned as the content of some of the text messages became more personal and then graduated to phone calls.

On June 8, police say the woman believed she came face-to-face with “Sam” but he fled when she confronted him.

Investigators say the woman called police on Thursday night after noticing the same man sitting in a car with a small child in the parking lot at her residence.

Police say a 33-year-old Milton man is charged with criminal harassment and harassing communications and the child is with relatives.

