Guelph area residents urged to prepare ahead of sweltering weekend

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reminding residents to take extra precaution and prepare for rising temperatures and humidity this weekend.

In a statement released on Friday, Public Health’s CEO and medical officer of health Nicola Mercer said high heat and humidity poses a greater risk early in the season when people are not used to coping with hot weather.

“Summer sun and high heat bring risks of sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke which are serious conditions that can be life threatening,” Mercer said.

“Take special care of children, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions because they are at a greater risk of heat-related illness.”

Public Health advised those who are planning on heading outside to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening hours.

It’s also recommended to make a habit of applying sunscreen, seeking shade and having a water bottle on hand.

Homes can be kept cool by closing the shades and blinds, Public Health said.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 27 C on Saturday with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 31 C on Sunday for Father’s Day.

Along with using air-conditioned shopping malls and libraries, city of Guelph facilities will also open up to the public if a heat warning is issued.

The city said pets are allowed in the city’s cooling centres if they are on a leash and the owner cleans up after them.

Drivers are being reminded to never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicles.