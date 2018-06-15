Bill Kelly: Supply management becomes a dealbreaker

With the myriad of issues on the table in the NAFTA re-negotiations, who would have thought that Canada’s Supply Management policy for the dairy industry would become a deal breaker? Yet that certainly seems to be the case.

Unless you’re a farmer or an economist, you probably don’t know much about supply management.

WATCH: Why Canadian dairy is triggering trade turmoil

It’s essentially a subsidy system to assure dairy farmers of a more stable income. And yes, it does mean higher dairy prices for consumers. And yes, it does limit the amount of foreign product allowed into the Canadian market, with severe tariffs.

The Harper government had to relax some of the supply management regulations to get an EU trade deal and now, Donald Trump is demanding an end to supply management altogether.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau has solid support from Canadians, but angry dairy farmers on the horizon

In fact, some observers feel that Canada’s inflexible stand on supply management may be why we haven’t reached a new NAFTA deal.

Canadian dairy farmers are fearful that the government may throw them under the bus, or the tractor, as it were, to get a NAFTA deal, and they may be right.

READ MORE: Freeland vows ‘real push’ to seek NAFTA agreement over summer

Canadian consumers pay inflated prices for things like dairy products and telecommunication products because of government protectionist policies, and there is growing pressure from consumer groups in Canada and our international trading partners, including the United States, to level the playing field for competition.

Canada needs those trade deals and the end of supply management may be the price we have to pay to get it done.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.