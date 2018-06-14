Cops help bystanders lift full-sized sedan off 72-year-old cyclist in Nanaimo

Two Mounties joined with seven bystanders to lift a full-size sedan off a 72-year-old cyclist after she was run over in Nanaimo on Saturday.

The cyclist, who had fallen off her bike, was sitting alongside Rutherford Road when a vehicle came out of a driveway and drove over her, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release.

Police were then flagged down by “frantic” bystanders, warning them of a woman who was pinned under the sedan.

Nine people joined together to lift the car onto its side and pull the elderly cyclist out from under it.

The cyclist initially didn’t respond but later regained consciousness.

She was later taken to hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

“Our officers would like to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the bystanders for their life-saving efforts,” said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien.

“Without their immediate assistance this incident may have ended tragically.”

The hospital released her the following day.

Officers spoke with bystanders and the sedan’s 32-year-old driver, and determined that he might not have seen her before he ran her over.

Police are still investigating.