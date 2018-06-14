Elderly pedestrian struck in Burlington
A 94-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Burlington.
On the morning of Thursday, June 14, Halton Regional Police say the woman was on a mobility scooter when she was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection New Street and Drury Lane.
Initial investigation suggests that the pickup truck was making a left turn and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk.
She was taken to Hamilton General Hospital by Halton Regional Paramedic Services with life-threatening injuries. The intersection was closed for approximately five hours for the investigation.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905 825-4747 ext: 5065.
