5 things to do this weekend for Thursday June 14, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, June 14, 2018.
1- Lynn Valley Days and Parade
June 16
Lynn Valley Park, North Vancouver
Vancouvernorthshore.com
2- Red Truck Stop Concert Series
June 16
Red Truck Beer Company, Vancouver
Redtruckbeer.com
3- New West Summer Boardwalk Market
June 16
River Market at Westminster Quay
Rivermarket.ca
4- Squamish Street Market
June 17
Cleveland Avenue, Downtown Squamish
Squamishstreetmarket.com
5- Car Free Day Vancouver
June 16 – West End
June 17- Main Street
Carfreevancouver.org
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.