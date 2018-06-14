5 Things To Do

June 14, 2018 6:01 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday June 14, 2018

By Staff Global News
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, June 14, 2018.

1- Lynn Valley Days and Parade
June 16
Lynn Valley Park, North Vancouver
Vancouvernorthshore.com

2- Red Truck Stop Concert Series
June 16
Red Truck Beer Company, Vancouver
Redtruckbeer.com

3- New West Summer Boardwalk Market
June 16
River Market at Westminster Quay
Rivermarket.ca

4- Squamish Street Market
June 17
Cleveland Avenue, Downtown Squamish
Squamishstreetmarket.com

5- Car Free Day Vancouver
June 16 – West End
June 17- Main Street
Carfreevancouver.org

