Serious crash on Hamilton Mountain sends motorcyclist to hospital
One person has been sent to hospital after a serious crash on the West Mountain.
Hamilton police have closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Garth Street, from Rymal to Garth Trails, after a collision involving a motorcycle and a van just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The man on the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the road will be closed for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit investigates.
