Canada
June 14, 2018 6:22 pm

Serious crash on Hamilton Mountain sends motorcyclist to hospital

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit is investigating a crash on the West Mountain.

Hamilton Police Service File
A A

One person has been sent to hospital after a serious crash on the West Mountain.

Hamilton police have closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Garth Street, from Rymal to Garth Trails, after a collision involving a motorcycle and a van just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The man on the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit investigates.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident Garth Street
crash on West Mountain
Garth Street crash
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
motorcycle accident Hamilton
Motorcycle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News