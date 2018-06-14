Serious crash on Hamilton Mountain sends motorcyclist to hospital

One person has been sent to hospital after a serious crash on the West Mountain.

Hamilton police have closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Garth Street, from Rymal to Garth Trails, after a collision involving a motorcycle and a van just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

#HamOnt, we continue to investigate a collision @ the intersection of Garth St & Madonna Drive. Garth is closed 400 meters south of Rymal & 1200 meters north of Twenty Rd. Access is still granted to St Therese Lisieux Sch. & Garth Trails residence. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 14, 2018

The man on the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit investigates.