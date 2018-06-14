Police investigating after 2 homes broken into in Bradford

South Simcoe police are investigating after two homes in Bradford were broken into.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the Simcoe Road and Line 6 area at around 4 p.m. on June 13, after receiving a report of a break-in.

Roughly an hour later, police received a call from another house in the same area regarding a separate break-in.

Police say both break-ins were discovered after the respective residents returned home from being out all day.

According to police, nothing was taken from one home, but jewelry and electronics were reported stolen from the other.

A witness told officers they saw a man walking around one of the homes at approximately 12 p.m., however, they believed the man was the homeowner, and therefore did not call police.

According to police, the man is in his 30s and has scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a grey shirt and carrying a backpack.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to please call South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311, or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).