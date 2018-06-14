Tiger-Cats pose a challenge for the Varsity Grenadiers

A victory is just what the doctor ordered for the Limestone District Senior Grenadiers in the Ontario Provincial Football League.

The varsity G-Men from Kingston and the area picked up their first win of the season last Saturday at Richardson Stadium over the Mississauga Warriors 33-10.

“The guys needed some confidence after starting the season 0-3,” said offensive co-ordinator Nate Hobbs.

“It was a tough start, but hopefully that win will get the momentum going and turn our season around. I think we’re good enough to run the table in the second-half of the season.”

Hobbs is no stranger to football in Kingston. He’s about to enter his fifth and final, season as the starting quarterback for the Queen’s University Gaels.

He says coaching the Grenadiers is just another way of giving back to the sport he loves.

“It takes me back to when I played high school and minor football. So it means a lot for me to pass along some of my knowledge to these kids who one day hope to play U-Sport football,” Hobbs said.

“As much as this game is about football, it’s also about life. It helps kids deal with adversity both on and off the field.”

Saturday’s double-header, this Saturday at George Richardson Stadium, is against the Hamilton Junior Tiger Cats.

The Junior Grenadiers take to the field at 2 p.m. The senior game will follow. The visiting Ti-Cats are currently tied for first place in the Western Division with a record of 4-1.