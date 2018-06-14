Male motorcyclist in his 50s dead after hit-and-run in east-end Toronto

A male motorcyclist in his 50s is dead after a hit-and-run in east-end Toronto early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Avenue just before 6:00 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said a blue car fled the scene eastbound on Danforth Avenue. They said the vehicle may have significant damage to its front end.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously