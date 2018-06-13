Police searching for suspect accused of indecent act in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with an indecent act in Innisfil.

According to police, officers received a report that an indecent act had occurred in the town at around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13.

Police say a woman was waiting for a friend at the corner of Butler Street and Allison Street, when a man drove up beside her and began talking to her.

The victim told police the man asked her for directions when she noticed the man was performing an indecent act.

According to police, the suspect then drove off.

Police have described the suspect as a man in his 30s, with short blond hair and a round face. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt.

Police say the man was driving a white, mid-sized pickup truck with a cloth interior and a green and grey decal on the driver and passenger-side doors. The truck was towing a black utility trailer, and bags of soil were seen in the rear.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in this ongoing investigation. They are asking anyone with information, or who may have security camera footage of the area to please contact police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).