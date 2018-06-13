For three years running, First Capital Cup in Kingston continues to grow

More than a thousand young soccer players from Ontario, Quebec and the United States will be in Kingston this weekend, June 15-16, for the third annual First Capital Cup hosted by the Kingston United Soccer Association.

The event has grown in numbers and in popularity in a short period of time.

“The Limestone City seems to be a popular destination,” says tournament chair John Nador.

In 2016, the event started off with 35 teams. Last year they had 95 and this weekend organizers have made room for 116.

“Logistically it’s a bit of a challenge,” added Nador.

“We have to find enough pitches, referees and volunteers, but we get it done because people are good enough to come out and help.”

The tournament on Saturday and Sunday is for boys and girls aged 8 to 18, with games played on the pitches at Woodbine Park, McCullough Park and John Machin Field.

One of the main sponsors is Tourism Kingston because they feel it’s a huge boost to the city’s economy. Teams stay in hotels, eat at restaurants and visit local museums.

“Our goal for this tournament is to make sure everyone has a good time and a positive experience while visiting Kingston,” said Nador, who last week received an award from the Ontario Soccer Association.

Nador accepted the Centre Circle Award for deserving volunteers and their outstanding contribution to the sport of soccer.

“I was humbled by it all,” said the long-time high school coach at Holy Cross Secondary School. He also served in different capacities with the Cataraqui Clippers organization and the Kingston United Soccer League.

“It indeed was a humbling experience,” Nador said. “I volunteer simply to see the smile on children’s faces when they play soccer. I started coaching and volunteering back in 1980 and plan to keep doing it for many years to come.”