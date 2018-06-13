Crime
June 13, 2018 4:59 pm

Teenager arrested after alleged gunpoint robbery on Oakville bus

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

A teenager faces numerous charges after an incident on an Oakville Transit bus.

File Photo
A A

Halton Regional Police have arrested a teenager in connection with an armed robbery on an Oakville Transit bus.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday after one passenger allegedly pointed a loaded pellet gun at another passenger and demanded money.

Officers arrested the suspect on the bus without incident.

Police say the suspect was found with a CO2-powered pellet gun, crack cocaine, Xanax and marijuana.

READ MORE: London police nab robbery suspect at Greyhound bus station

No passengers were hurt during this incident.

Alexander Bagh, 18, of Oakville has been charged with robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Bagh was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Armed Robbery
Crime
Halton Regional Police
Oakville
Oakville Robbery
Oakville Transit
Oakville Transit robbery
Pellet Gun
robbery on bus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News