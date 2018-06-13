Teenager arrested after alleged gunpoint robbery on Oakville bus
Halton Regional Police have arrested a teenager in connection with an armed robbery on an Oakville Transit bus.
Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday after one passenger allegedly pointed a loaded pellet gun at another passenger and demanded money.
Officers arrested the suspect on the bus without incident.
Police say the suspect was found with a CO2-powered pellet gun, crack cocaine, Xanax and marijuana.
No passengers were hurt during this incident.
Alexander Bagh, 18, of Oakville has been charged with robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.
Bagh was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
