Teenager arrested after alleged gunpoint robbery on Oakville bus

Halton Regional Police have arrested a teenager in connection with an armed robbery on an Oakville Transit bus.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday after one passenger allegedly pointed a loaded pellet gun at another passenger and demanded money.

Officers arrested the suspect on the bus without incident.

Police say the suspect was found with a CO2-powered pellet gun, crack cocaine, Xanax and marijuana.

No passengers were hurt during this incident.

Alexander Bagh, 18, of Oakville has been charged with robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Bagh was held in custody pending a bail hearing.