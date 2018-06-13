Crime
June 13, 2018 2:46 pm
Updated: June 13, 2018 2:47 pm

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP release sketch of sexual assault, robbery suspect

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
A A

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes have released a composite sketch of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault and robbery in Bobcaygeon last month.

Police say the incident occurred in the early morning of Thursday, May 17, in the area of Pigeon Lake Road just south of the village of Bobcaygeon.

READ MORE: Peterborough police launch website to help sexual violence victims

Const. Jackie Hildenbrand says a victim suffered minor injuries and that a quantity of money was stolen.  No other details have been provided on the incident.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, standing approximately 6-foot-2 and weighing 260 pounds. The suspect also has an eagle tattoo on his fore arm.

Composite sketch of the suspect’s tattoo.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Katie Carr at the CKL OPP at (705) 324-6741. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to http://www.khcs.ca and submitting an anonymous tip online.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Assault
Bobcaygeon
City of Kawartha Lakes
CKL
composite sketch
Kawartha Lakes
news
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Robbery
Sexual Assault
Wanted

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News