City of Kawartha Lakes OPP release sketch of sexual assault, robbery suspect

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes have released a composite sketch of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault and robbery in Bobcaygeon last month.

Police say the incident occurred in the early morning of Thursday, May 17, in the area of Pigeon Lake Road just south of the village of Bobcaygeon.

READ MORE: Peterborough police launch website to help sexual violence victims

Const. Jackie Hildenbrand says a victim suffered minor injuries and that a quantity of money was stolen. No other details have been provided on the incident.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, standing approximately 6-foot-2 and weighing 260 pounds. The suspect also has an eagle tattoo on his fore arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Katie Carr at the CKL OPP at (705) 324-6741. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to http://www.khcs.ca and submitting an anonymous tip online.