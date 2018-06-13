Canada
June 13, 2018 1:17 pm

Burlington stabbing suspect arrested

By Reporter  Global News

Halton police arrested a suspect in a Burlington stabbing.

Halton Regional Police / File / Twitter
A A

A 23-year-old Waterdown man has been arrested after a stabbing in Burlington.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after vehicle break-ins in Burlington

A warrant had been issued for Daniel Flenniken, after a 22-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a punctured lung on Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim and the accused got into an argument that turned violent in the parking lot of The Poacher’s Pub.

READ MORE: Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford says ‘name calling’ won’t help NAFTA talks 

Flenniken is now facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He’s due in court on July 4.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Arrest
Burlington
Crime
Police
Stabbing
Suspect
Victim
Warrant
Waterdown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News