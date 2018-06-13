Burlington stabbing suspect arrested

A 23-year-old Waterdown man has been arrested after a stabbing in Burlington.

A warrant had been issued for Daniel Flenniken, after a 22-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a punctured lung on Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim and the accused got into an argument that turned violent in the parking lot of The Poacher’s Pub.

Flenniken is now facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He’s due in court on July 4.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.