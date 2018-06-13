South Shore drug bust stops ‘important’ cocaine and marijuana network

Longueuil police were involved in drug raids to stop what they’re calling a major cocaine and marijuana network on Montreal’s South Shore.
Officers from Richelieu Saint-Laurent, Roussillon, Châteauguay, and the Sûreté du Québec began the raids at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Arrests were made in Brossard, Saint-Hubert, Longueuil, Mascouche, Repentigny and Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu.
“Over 150 police officers were involved in the raids,” said Longueuil police spokesperson Ariane Leroux.
Seventeen arrests were made. The suspects are 13 men and four women between the ages of 19 and 41 years old.
The arrested suspects were all known to police.
