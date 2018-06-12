Victim of targeted homicide in northeast Calgary identified

The death of a man found in medical distress early Saturday morning has been deemed a homicide, and investigators say his death was targeted.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 0-100 block of Margate Place N.E. at about 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Jason Dirks in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Investigators have not released the cause of death, but an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation into his death continues and police ask that anyone with information contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.