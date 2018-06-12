Coun. Gord James to seek mayor’s seat in City of Kawartha Lakes

It’s now a three-way race for the mayor’s seat in the City of Kawartha Lakes as longtime Coun. Gord James outlined his plans on Tuesday.

James joins Mayor Andy Letham and Bobcaygeon resident Peter Weygang as candidates seeking the top municipal seat.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes council voter in favour of pay adjustment

James, who has served three terms (12 years) as Ward 12 city councillor, says he wants to make a greater difference for the municipality.

“I think I can be more effective as mayor than in my council seat,” he said.

“We need to go in a new direction that will encourage responsible development, employment opportunities, and respect for your taxes. We need to restore communication between all of the communities of the City of Kawartha Lakes. We need to restore respect for the residents and their tax dollars.”



Story continues below Gord James for Mayor of CKL

Getting results together! — Gord James (@GordJames1) May 5, 2018

This fall’s municipal election will see revamped wards with voters to elect eight councillors and a mayor to council — down from 16 councillors.

James proposes a “bold” standing committee system which would see one councillor sit as chairperson on each of the eight corporate divisions, supported by the mayor and volunteer voting members of the public.

“We are determined to right the ship by empowering council and as a direct result, we will also empower the public,” stated James. “This will make sure everyone in the municipal government is accountable to you.”

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes receives $12M to expand natural gas services

James also advocates to cap the rate of tax increases to the rate of inflation or below and “live within our means.”

“It is completely unacceptable that our residents are given tax adjustments because of a lack of oversight on projects going over-budget, so we are committed to staying on budget on all our projects,” he said.

“We need new leadership to go forward with creating a positive climate for industry, commerce and retail businesses, which will attract more jobs to our area. We are committed to cutting the bureaucratic red tape in all areas we serve while streamlining all building and planning processes. We want to serve you better.”

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 22.