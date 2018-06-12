Splash pad caps major makeover of Peterborough’s Barnardo Park

City officials made a splash Tuesday morning with the grand opening of the Barnado Park splash pad in Peterborough.

Last fall, the city announced the north-end park would be receiving a significant makeover, thanks to a $300,000 Ontario150 Community Capital Program grant.

Upgrades included a new splash pad, replacement of play structures and upgrades to walkways and parking areas to improve accessibility.

Happiness and anarchy come together as @CityPtbo celebrates the opening of a new splash pad on a beautiful spring day. pic.twitter.com/QoJGeZRLW9 — Sarah Deeth (@SarahDeeth) June 12, 2018

The grant, which is administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, assists municipalities and non-profit organizations to renovate, repair and retrofit existing community and cultural infrastructure.

The Barnardo Park Splash Pad, located at 955 Barnardo Ave., will be open daily through the summer from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The splash pad in the north end is another example of the city listening and responding to residents about outdoor play opportunities for children,” said city councillor Dave Haacke, who is a member of the Arena, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

What an absolutely fantastic day to open the "Barnardo Park Splash Pad" pic.twitter.com/uDWbAYagqs — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) June 12, 2018

Coun. Andrew Beamer says the new state-of-the-art splash pad is a great addition to the city’s north end.

“The new playground equipment, modern splash pad and accessible features throughout the park will ensure that families will continue to enjoy the park for years to come,” he said.

