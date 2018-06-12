Splash pad caps major makeover of Peterborough’s Barnardo Park
City officials made a splash Tuesday morning with the grand opening of the Barnado Park splash pad in Peterborough.
Last fall, the city announced the north-end park would be receiving a significant makeover, thanks to a $300,000 Ontario150 Community Capital Program grant.
READ MORE: Vibrancy project looks to connect ‘missing link’ between two Peterborough parks
Upgrades included a new splash pad, replacement of play structures and upgrades to walkways and parking areas to improve accessibility.
The grant, which is administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, assists municipalities and non-profit organizations to renovate, repair and retrofit existing community and cultural infrastructure.
READ MORE: Hamilton council feels the heat; opens splash pads immediately amid public ‘splash back’
The Barnardo Park Splash Pad, located at 955 Barnardo Ave., will be open daily through the summer from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“The splash pad in the north end is another example of the city listening and responding to residents about outdoor play opportunities for children,” said city councillor Dave Haacke, who is a member of the Arena, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
Coun. Andrew Beamer says the new state-of-the-art splash pad is a great addition to the city’s north end.
“The new playground equipment, modern splash pad and accessible features throughout the park will ensure that families will continue to enjoy the park for years to come,” he said.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.