June 11, 2018 11:33 pm

Blue Jays lose to Rays 8-4 in Tampa Bay

By Dick Scanlon The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 11: Wilson Ramos #40 of the Tampa Bay Rays slides home safely ahead of pitcher John Axford #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays to score off of a throwing error by Axford during the seventh inning of a game on June 11, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Jake Bauers hit his first career home run to put Tampa Bay ahead in the fourth inning and the Rays went on to an 8-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Bauers’ two-run homer off Sam Gaviglio after Matt Duffy’s single erased a 4-3 Toronto lead.

Tampa Bay tacked on three runs in the seventh with the help of a bases-loaded throwing error by reliever John Axford.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who leads the major leagues with 44 relief innings, started and pitched six innings for the Rays. Yarbrough (5-2) gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out three in his first start since May 14.

Bauers, playing in his fifth major league game, got on base his first four times and scored three runs. Rookie Willy Adames, recalled earlier Monday from the minor leagues, also drove in two runs for the Rays, who won for only the second time in 11 games.

Gaviglio (2-2) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

