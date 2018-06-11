TTC
June 11, 2018 7:34 pm

TTC passenger injured by sudden braking dies in hospital: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was injured on a TTC bus.

Brent Lewin / Getty Images
A A

Toronto police say an 82-year-old woman who was seriously injured when a TTC bus braked suddenly has died.

The incident happened on a 53 Steeles East bus in the city’s east end on the morning of May 29.

Police say the bus driver hit the brakes suddenly when a pickup truck changed lanes.

They say an 82-year-old woman onboard the bus went tumbling and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who has not been identified, died in hospital on Thursday.

Investigators are looking to hear from anyone who was on the bus at the time or who may have video of the incident.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

53 Steeles East
Toronto Police
Toronto Transit Commission
TTC
TTC Bus
TTC passenger injured

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News