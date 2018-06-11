Crime
June 11, 2018 7:16 pm
Updated: June 11, 2018 7:17 pm

Teen arrested after driving truck at police

By Global News

RCMP arrested a 17-year-old after he allegedly drove his vehicle at police.

A 17-year-old male is in custody with Selkirk RCMP after attempting to drive his truck into an officer in a wooded trail off Henderson Highway.

It started early Sunday morning around 3 a.m., when police tried to pull over a pick-up truck without licence plates on Sutherland Avenue in Selkirk.

The officer followed the truck into the wooded trail on foot.

That’s when the driver sped towards the officer, hitting a downed tree that struck the officer in the leg.

After backing up, the driver again took a run at the officer who fired his weapon.

The vehicle then left the scene and was abandoned nearby.

Following an investigation, police arrested the 17-year-old from the RM of St. Andrews and hit him with a litany of serious charges.

The officer received only minor injuries and was not treated in hospital, while the suspect was not injured.

