Teen arrested after driving truck at police
A 17-year-old male is in custody with Selkirk RCMP after attempting to drive his truck into an officer in a wooded trail off Henderson Highway.
It started early Sunday morning around 3 a.m., when police tried to pull over a pick-up truck without licence plates on Sutherland Avenue in Selkirk.
The officer followed the truck into the wooded trail on foot.
That’s when the driver sped towards the officer, hitting a downed tree that struck the officer in the leg.
After backing up, the driver again took a run at the officer who fired his weapon.
The vehicle then left the scene and was abandoned nearby.
Following an investigation, police arrested the 17-year-old from the RM of St. Andrews and hit him with a litany of serious charges.
The officer received only minor injuries and was not treated in hospital, while the suspect was not injured.
