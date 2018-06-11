Canada
June 11, 2018 5:45 pm

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting deer near Port Bruce

By Staff 980 CFPL

OPP responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a deer Saturday on Dexter Line west of Port Bruce Ontario

A male motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a collision with a deer near Port Bruce.

Elgin County OPP responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a deer on Dexter Line, west of Port Bruce, Ont. at around 11:00 pm Saturday.

St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics and Malahide Fire Services responded to the call and tended to the male driver, who was later transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP closed the roadway to investigate the scene, but reopened it around 5:00 am Monday.

Police added that the deer involved in the collision was killed.

