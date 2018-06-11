Bobcaygeon arson trial goes down in flames after defendant fires lawyer

An arson trial for Tracy Robinson has been put on the back-burner after he dismissed his lawyer days before his trial was set to begin.

Robinson was charged with arson damaging his own property and arson for a fraudulent purpose in October 2015, four months after his trailer burned to the ground. The trailer was parked at the Anchor Bay Trailer Park on Pigeon Lake.

The case has gone through all the usual rigors associated with a days-long trial for a serious offence. The judge-alone trial was supposed to start Monday in Superior Court and last for five days.

But his lawyer, Dave McFadden, told court that Robinson dismissed him after the two met Thursday to prepare for the trial. Robinson then hired a new lawyer Friday morning.

Crown attorney Kelly Eberhard said she was notified Friday afternoon about the situation.

Eberhard was opposed to any delay in the trial. She pointed out that the case had been extensively pre-tried, and that it had been before the courts for almost three years. She said there was potential for the public to lose confidence in the administration of justice if there were any further delays.

She also noted that the Crown had four witnesses ready to take the stand Monday.

“The Crown is ready to proceed today,” Eberhard said.

Speaking directly to Robinson, Judge De Sa told him that firing one lawyer and hiring another wouldn’t automatically mean that the case would be adjourned.

“Would I be my own lawyer?” Robinson asked, which De Sa confirmed.

But in the end, Robinson’s trial was put off until January 7, after his new lawyer confirmed she would be able to oversee the case on that date.

The judge stressed that the trial would proceed whether Robinson had a lawyer or not. Robinson also gave up his right to make any future arguments that his charges should be tossed out due to lengthy delays in the court system.

The matter returns for the court July 25 for another pretrial.

Outside the courthouse, Robinson said he too was tired of the delays in his case, and that he was looking forward to his day in court.

“It’s just a joke, three years later, so of course I wanted to go on with it,” Robinson said. “Hopefully things will work out. It’s been a long three years.”