Kelowna partially lifts water advisory

The Kelowna has partially lifted a city-wide water quality advisory.

The advisory was issued nearly a month ago due to elevated turbidity levels.

The city said turbidity levels have dropped in some areas of the city.

“In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the City of Kelowna Water Utility has lifted the Water Quality Advisory for residents and businesses in the City’s Utility located north of and including K.L.O. Road. All addresses on both sides of K.L.O. Road are cleared of the advisory. The Water Advisory for City of Kelowna Water Utility customers south of K.L.O Road remains in place,” the city said in a news release.

The release also stated that “businesses and public facilities on the City Water Utility north of and including K.L.O. Road can now remove notifications that were posted at tap and sink locations. A Water Quality Advisory map has been created to further define where the advisory has been lifted, and where it remains in place.”