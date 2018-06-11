Crime
June 11, 2018 11:44 am
Updated: June 11, 2018 12:01 pm

Suspected impaired driver tops speeds of 150 km/h in Peterborough: Police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Peterborough man faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after police located his vehicle early Friday morning.

A Peterborough man faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after police located his vehicle early Friday morning.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

A Peterborough man faces dangerous and impaired driving charges after police located a vehicle travelling more than 150 km/h along city streets early Friday morning.

Peterborough police say around 3:15 a.m., an officer saw a high-speed vehicle running a red light in the area of Water and McDonnel streets.

Story continues below

“Shortly after, the same vehicle was then observed by another officer travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Parkhill and Monaghan roads,” police stated. “The vehicle was estimated to be travelling at approximately 150 km/h.”

READ MORE: Peterborough police re-open investigation into possible hit-and-run incident

The vehicle was later located in the driveway of a Maple Crescent home, where officers located two men “hiding in the bushes.”

“While speaking with the male driver of the suspect vehicle, officers noted a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath,” police said.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police said.

Kevin Richard Kemp, 27, of Kensington Drive, is charged with the following:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
• Impaired driving
• Operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg of alcohol in blood
• Trespassing at night

Kemp was also served a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and his car was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Dangerous Driving
high-speed driving
Impaired Driving
Monaghan Road
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News