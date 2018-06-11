Suspected impaired driver tops speeds of 150 km/h in Peterborough: Police

A Peterborough man faces dangerous and impaired driving charges after police located a vehicle travelling more than 150 km/h along city streets early Friday morning.

Peterborough police say around 3:15 a.m., an officer saw a high-speed vehicle running a red light in the area of Water and McDonnel streets.

“Shortly after, the same vehicle was then observed by another officer travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Parkhill and Monaghan roads,” police stated. “The vehicle was estimated to be travelling at approximately 150 km/h.”

The vehicle was later located in the driveway of a Maple Crescent home, where officers located two men “hiding in the bushes.”

“While speaking with the male driver of the suspect vehicle, officers noted a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath,” police said.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police said.

Kevin Richard Kemp, 27, of Kensington Drive, is charged with the following:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

• Impaired driving

• Operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg of alcohol in blood

• Trespassing at night

Kemp was also served a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and his car was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.