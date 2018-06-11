OPP: 11-year-old boy safe following collision in Simcoe

Norfolk County OPP said an 11-year-old boy has suffered no injuries following a collision with a motor vehicle in Simcoe.

On Friday afternoon, officers responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a 11-year-old pedestrian on Culver Street.

Police said an investigation revealed the child stepped behind a vehicle while attempting to walk across the street.

Police said as the child stepped off the curb, the vehicle reversed at a very low speed and made contact with the child.

According to police, the child’s mother became involved in a verbal altercation with the 73-year-old driver of the vehicle following the low-speed collision.

Police said the mother followed the 73-year-old as he drove off, and then gave the vehicle’s license plate number to provincial police. Police said they later spoke with the driver from Norfolk County.

There is no word if any charges have been laid against the 73-year-old at this time.

In a release, constable Ed Sanchuk said, “The OPP would like the motoring public to be aware of their surroundings at all times when they get behind the wheel of any vehicle.”