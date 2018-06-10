Judge blocks deportation of Ecuadorian detained after delivering pizza to U.S. Army base

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of a pizza deliveryman who was detained after delivering food to an army base in New York.

35-year-old Pablo Villavicencio, an undocumented immigrant from Ecuador, has been granted a temporary stay until July 20.

The married father of two, will remain in ICE custody until his case goes to court.

His wife Sandra Chica, who is a U.S. citizen, says Villavicencio currently has an open green card application.

“Please ICE do the right thing with my husband,” said Chica. “He is trying to stay here the legal way. Please don’t stop him, don’t take him away from us.”

Villavicencio was arrested on June 1st after delivering food to Fort Hamilton army base.

A background check revealed he had an outstanding deportation warrant from 2010.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer along with Governor Cuomo say they will fight to keep the young father from being sent back to Ecuador.

Meanwhile, dozens of restaurant owners say their drivers are now afraid to deliver food to the army base.