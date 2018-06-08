Delta police remind public of crisis lines in wake of celebrity suicides

In the wake of two high-profile suicides, Delta police are reminding the public of the crisis lines on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain and New York designer Kate Spade both took their own lives this week, prompting a wave of outreach from public agencies directing people struggling with depression to social services.

Delta police say that on Thursday, they too were called to intervene in a case of a youth in distress on the Alex Fraser Bridge, and arrived “just in time” to prevent a tragedy.

“It’s not something we’d usually speak about, as we try to be very sensitive about how we approach mental health issues,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Laykauf in a media release.

But she said amid the public conversation about the issue, the department wanted to reiterate that support services are in place for those who need them.

The force is pointing the public to call boxes installed on the bridge that connect a caller to either the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line for emotional support.

The phones were installed in October 2017 as a joint initiative between the Ministry of Transportation, the Crisis Line Association of BC and Telus.

Delta police say prior to the phones being installed, the force had responded to about 30 incidents involving distressed individuals on the Alex Fraser over a five-year period.

It said the day after they were put in place, officers responded to a person calling for help from one of the phones.

“The public has also played an important role in helping save lives in these instances – whether it is a passing motorist who notices something isn’t quite right, or someone who may be working on the bridge,” said Leykauf.

Fraser Health’s crisis line operates 24 hours a day, is free and confidential and offers emotional support, crisis intervention and information on community resources to people of all ages.

You can learn more about volunteering with the crisis line here, and find more information about suicide prevention here.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.