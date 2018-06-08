3 suspects facing cocaine trafficking charges after Barrie drug bust

Three people from Barrie are facing drug-trafficking charges after police seized cocaine and cash from a home in the city.

According to Barrie police, on May 30, officers stopped a man during a traffic stop in connection with an investigation they had been conducting in the city’s south end.

Police say as a result of the stop, they seized cocaine and arrested the man.

Police then obtained a warrant to search a residence in the Madeline Drive and Yonge Street area. Their search turned up over four ounces of cocaine and $35,000 in cash.

READ MORE: Barrie police looking for suspects in connection with vehicle thefts, break-in

According to police, a 20-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, all from Barrie have been charged with possession of cocaine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Police say the accused are scheduled to attend court at the end of June.