Arrest made in Oakville hatchet attack

An arrest has been made, after a man was attacked with a hatchet in Oakville.

Police were called on 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 7, about a man who sustained a head injury after being hit by a small hatchet.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

A 38-year-old Shelburne man has been arrested for aggravated assault and is being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Halton Regional Police Service officers would like to speak with any individuals who may have witnessed this incident. Anyone who may have any additional information is asked to contact Acting Detective Mike Tidball of the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2274.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.