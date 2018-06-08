Community youth-led projects receive local funding

Several youth-led projects in the Central and South Okanagan received almost $10,000 in community funding this spring.

On Thursday, the Central Okanagan Foundation for Youth (COFFY) and United Way’s GenNext announced they had contributed $9,055 through several grants. The grants were available to today’s youth, up to age 25, who are partnering with an organization to create positive change in their community.

A committee of representatives from COFFY and GenNext Kelowna met in March to review the applicants. The grants ranged from $250 to $2,000.

“These grants encourage initiatives led by community members who are 25 and under. It’s really exciting to see the projects that they can undertake with modest financial support,” said Joanne Carey, coordinator of grants and community initiatives at the Central Okanagan Foundation.

“We are amazed by the creativity and community spirit demonstrated by these young people,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the United Way Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen. “We can’t wait to watch the projects as they develop.”

The grant recipients for 2018 are:

Call Home, Enactus Okanagan College, Kelowna

More LGBTQ+ Friends, Etcetera, The Bridge Youth and Family Services, Kelowna

Hyphen Project Gardening Initiative, SD53, Oliver

Call Home, Enactus Okanagan College, Kelowna

More LGBTQ+ Friends, Etcetera, The Bridge Youth and Family Services, Kelowna

Hyphen Project Gardening Initiative, SD53, Oliver

Take Two, Interact Club as part of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo

Intergenerational Computer Literacy, Peachland Wellness Centre

Silver Surfers, Enactus Okanagan College, Kelowna

Women’s Shelter Clothing Drive, Aberdeen Hall, Kelowna

An example of a community project is the Etcetera Project, which offers a safe space for youth 11 to 18.

“It’s hard for kids who are LGBTQ+ to have a safe place sometimes and to tell people they need help, and Etcetera can help them,” said Adrian Perez Ara, coordinator of the Etcetera Program. “We want marketing about Etcetera so people will come check it out.”

Youth Initiative Grant funding will be available again in the winter of 2019. For more information, visit: http://www.centralokanaganfoundation.org/grants/youth-initiative-grants/

The Central Okanagan Foundation for Youth (COFFY) committee is made up of young adults between 15 and 25. Established in 2002, COFFY has been building an endowment fund to help support youth projects in the Central Okanagan. More online at http://www.centralokanaganfoundation.org/

GenNext consists of today’s youth who are looking to support their local community. For more information about GenNext Kelowna, visit: http://unitedwaycso.com/get-involved/gennext/.