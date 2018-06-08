Barrie police looking for suspects in connection with vehicle thefts, break-in

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with several vehicle thefts and a break-in at a local gaming shop.

Police said that on June 3, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to Power Up Gaming on Mapleview Drive West after an alarm was set off.

When police arrived, they determined two suspects had entered the shop, and gathered merchandise valued at over $10,000.

Video surveillance showed the suspects loading the stolen goods into a white cargo van.

On June 4, a similar van to the one caught on surveillance footage was found on Garabaldi Drive, less than 500 meteres from the gaming shop.

Police said the van belonged to a Kia dealership located on King Street, and had been reported stolen the previous evening.

According to police, video surveillance from the Kia dealership showed the same two suspects taking the vehicle from the dealership parking lot at around 6:20 p.m. June 3.

Police said a second vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on Garabaldi Drive on the same night as the alleged break-in.

The car, a 1999 Ford F350 Dooley, is white in colour and has a personalized licence plate 99V10. Police said the vehicle is still outstanding.

At this time, police believe all three incidents are connected. They are currently seeking the public’s assistance locating two suspects.

Police have described the first suspect as a man in his late-20s, approximately 5’8″ tall, with short dark hair. He was seen wearing a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black running shoes.

The second suspect is described by police as a man, approximate six-feet tall, with short dark hair. He was seen wearing a black flat brimmed had, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black running shoes.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. They are asking anyone who may have information to please contact Cost. S. Campbell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2794 or scampbell@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com