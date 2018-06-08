View full results
Weather
June 8, 2018

Heavy downpours possible ahead of the weekend in southern Manitoba

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Trying to outrun a storm in Portage la Prairie.

Valerie Kirby/submitted
Southern Manitoba could see another round of heavy rainfall before the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada released their thunderstorm outlook Friday morning highlighting the chance of severe weather and the greatest threats.

The risk level for the southern region is moderate.

Thunderstorm outlook for June 8, 2018.

Global News

There was some thunderstorm activity Friday morning near Riding Mountain and storms could flare up again later in the day.

The greatest threat with these thunderstorms will be localized heavy rainfall. Amounts of 50-75mm are possible within these storms.

Showers and possible thunderstorms could redevelop Friday in the afternoon, arriving in the Red River Valley areas late in the afternoon or early evening, and moving on towards the Ontario border Friday night.

Be aware of thunderstorm watches and warnings in your area. You can stay up to date on incoming severe weather with the Global News Skytracker app.

