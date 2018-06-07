Driver of suspected stolen vehicle hits St. Thomas police officer

St. Thomas police said an officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle on Thursday morning.

Police said two police cruisers boxed in a stolen vehicle at a gas bar on Talbot Street in St. Thomas at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said an officer in one of the cruisers ran out towards the stolen vehicle’s driver-side door. As the officer passed in front, police said the suspect attempted to flee, drove forward and struck the officer.

Footage issued by St. Thomas Police. Police say a London man is facing charges after an early morning incident (shown here) left an officer with minor injuries. Tune into @AM980News to learn more! #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/4OiZ2oWy3G — Andrew Graham (@AndrewGraham980) June 7, 2018

Police said medical attention was required for the officer, but that the injury was non-life-threatening.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle has been arrested. The London man is facing a number of charges including possession of stolen property and using a stolen credit card.

A 24-year-old female passenger was arrested and charged with the same offences.

Police seized a 2014 Honda Civic from London during the incident. Police said they had been trying to locate the vehicle since Wednesday when the 24-year-old passenger paid for gas at the same Talbot Street gas bar with a stolen credit card.