Driver of suspected stolen vehicle hits St. Thomas police officer

St. Thomas police said an officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle on Thursday morning.
Police said two police cruisers boxed in a stolen vehicle at a gas bar on Talbot Street in St. Thomas at around 2:30 a.m.
Police said an officer in one of the cruisers ran out towards the stolen vehicle’s driver-side door. As the officer passed in front, police said the suspect attempted to flee, drove forward and struck the officer.
Police said medical attention was required for the officer, but that the injury was non-life-threatening.
The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle has been arrested. The London man is facing a number of charges including possession of stolen property and using a stolen credit card.
A 24-year-old female passenger was arrested and charged with the same offences.
Police seized a 2014 Honda Civic from London during the incident. Police said they had been trying to locate the vehicle since Wednesday when the 24-year-old passenger paid for gas at the same Talbot Street gas bar with a stolen credit card.
