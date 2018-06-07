Lethbridge Hurricanes to submit bid for 2020 Memorial Cup

After back-to-back trips to the WHL Eastern Conference Final, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are setting their sights on junior hockey’s greatest prize.

Hurricanes’ General Manager Peter Anholt confirmed to Global News Thursday afternoon that the team intends to submit a bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup.

READ MORE: Eliminated: Hurricanes lose game 6 as Broncos advance to WHL Championship

Anholt is vacationing in Portugal, but is expected to make an official comment when he returns to Canada later this month.

The Kelowna Rockets, Kamloops Blazers and Victoria Royals have also submitted bids. The Canadian Hockey League board of governors is expected to vote on the host city on October 3.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Hurricanes in the midst of financial turnaround

The Hurricanes have become one of the more consistent teams in the WHL in recent years, with two consecutive deep playoff runs and three straight playoff appearances.