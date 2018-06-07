View full results

Ontario Election

June 7, 2018 2:57 pm

CHEX TV part of “Decision Ontario” coverage of provincial election

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Voters go to the polls Thursday for the Ontario election.

CHEX News
CHEX News and Global News will deliver extensive coverage of the 2018 Ontario election on Thursday evening.

Locally, Mark Giunta will be in Peterborough to get all the results from the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.

Jesse Thomas is in Lindsay to follow the riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

Dan Nyznik is in Northumberland County for coverage of the Northumberland-Peterborough South riding.

Tune in Thursday starting at 8 p.m. on CHEX TV for “Decision Ontario” for extended coverage throughout Ontario and visit globalnews.ca/Peterborough for regular updates.

 

Global News