June 11, 2018 11:00 am

June 16 – The Kidney Foundation

The Kindy Foundation will be on Talk to the Experts this weekend.

That vehicle you don’t drive anymore could help fund lifesaving research!

How? Well, to find out, we turn to the experts.

Join Talk To The Experts on June 16 at noon as Daryl Hooke is joined by Manuel Escoto from the Kidney Foundation.

They’ll talk about how the Kidney Foundation supports kidney care for Albertans facing health challenges and the specifics of the Kidney Car Program, including free towing, AND a valuable tax receipt!

That’s this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

