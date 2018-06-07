Province announces location of new school in Seven Oaks

Ground is about to be broken at the site of a new school in northwest Winnipeg.

A Kindergarten to Grade 5 school will be built on Pipeline Road at Templeton Avenue.

The facility will be built to hold 450 students initially, with expansion capacity of up to 600 students.

It will be about 700 metres away from Amber Trails Community School, a Kindergarten to Grade 8 school on Templeton.

Right now, the location is just an open field not far from a Walmart and Seven Oaks hospital.

The province announced it will build five new schools as part of its 2018 budget.