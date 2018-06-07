Some Vernon pot shops miss deadline

The City of Vernon’s rules covering pot shops will be facing a test.

The city’s existing 14 dispensaries had until last Friday to register a covenant on their property, and while most did that, three did not.

The city isn’t releasing the names of the law-breaking stores, but says it will be releasing a statement next Monday, outlining the action it will take.

Under the bylaw, the city can order the shops be shut down, and can issue fines of one thousand dollars a day, if they stay open.