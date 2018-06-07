Bill Kelly: Cynicism only hurts Ontario — your vote matters

We knew from the outset that this provincial election was about change, but what kind of change?

Well Thursday, you and I can determine what kind of change and what kind of Ontario we’ll be living in for the next four years.

In many ways, this has been an uninspiring campaign prompting many voters to cynically dismiss all of them and refuse to vote.

That kind of attitude is short-sighted and self-serving and frankly, hurtful to Ontario’s future.

READ MORE: Ontario voters head to the polls — could see seismic political shift in provincial election

Whether you like it or not, one of those leaders will be the next premier and will govern as he or she sees fit.

If the party leaders don’t inspire you to vote, then the issues that confront us should.

Hydro rates, public transit, long wait times for health care are just a few of the issues that impact all of us, and Thursday you have the power to select the people that will deal with these issues.

Ontario has one of the worst voter turn-out ratios in North America, which is astonishing considering the challenges before us.

READ MORE: Ontario election 2018 cheat sheet: A last minute voter’s guide

Writing nasty comments on Facebook or Twitter, as so many do on a daily basis, won’t change anything, but voting to determine who will govern will make a difference.

On this election day, you can be part of the solution, not part of the problem — the government we elect Thursday is the government we deserve.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.