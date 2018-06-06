Kelowna cyclist rushed to hospital after colliding with car

Kelowna RCMP were on scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Old Vernon Road shortly after 9 a.m.

“Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a white Volkswagen Jetta on Old Vernon Road near Morrison Road in Kelowna,” Const. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“RCMP arrived on scene to find the seriously injured cyclist laying unconscious and breathing in the roadway,” he said.

O’Donaghey said the cyclist is a male.

A portion of Old Vernon Road between Rutland Road North and Morrison Road remained closed as of noon as RCMP conducted their investigation.

“The driver of the Jetta remained at the scene,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey stated. “Her vehicle is said to have sustained significant damage as a result of the impact with the cyclist, who reportedly had not been wearing a helmet.”