Teen charged in 2017 burning vehicle homicide near Drumheller

A teenage girl has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of a Calgary man whose body was found in a burning vehicle in a rural area north of Drumheller, Alta., last year.

On Oct. 16, 2017, police were called to a report of a burning vehicle in a rural area south of the village of Morrin. The body of Fazal Rehman, 36, was found inside the vehicle. He also went by the name Afzad Rehman.

On Oct. 27, RCMP said Dylan Donald Howard, 20, of Munson, Alta., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Rehman’s death.

On Wednesday, Drumheller RCMP said a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and attempting to obstruct justice in connection with the case.

She can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teenager was scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court Wednesday morning.