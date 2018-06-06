Dangerous offender nabbed in Kelowna

The search for a dangerous offender in Kelowna has ended without incident.

On Monday, Kelowna RCMP stated they were looking for Russell Dale McDermid who was wanted for numerous violent offences.

He was wanted for assault, mischief, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, criminal harassment and sexual assault with a weapon.

RCMP said McDermid was believed to be hiding in the Okanagan.

McDermid was arrested Monday evening at a residence on Findlay Road — near Reid’s Corner.

Police said a tip from the public led to McDermid’s whereabouts.

“The Kelowna RCMP were able to locate a wanted violent criminal and put him behind bars due to the information provided by the public.” Kelowna Const. Lesley Smith said. “This is a prime example of how our community works together as a team. If you share the information, we will make the arrest and together we will make our community safe.”