7 recommendations made after mass immunization in Guelph, Wellington County

A report prepared by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health shows the efforts to immunize thousands of people after two students died from the flu in Guelph earlier this year cost over $64,000.

The report going before the Board of Health has also identified seven priorities to enhance “current practices and processes” for future incidents.

READ MORE: Transport truck fire causes over $500K in damage

Public Health activated its emergency response plan on Feb. 8 after learning two students at Westminster Woods Public School died a week apart.

Both deaths were believed to be flu-related.

The report said mass flu immunization clinics were opened in Guelph, Fergus and Orangeville between Feb. 9-16.

During this time, 3,355 doses of the vaccine were provided, with 2,866 of those being administered at the Guelph clinic on Chancellors Way.

Another 180 doses were provided between Feb. 20-26.

The total cost for the response was $64,849.48, which was covered through a grant by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

The report said 44 per cent of Public Health employees responded directly, which represented 87 non-management employees and 14 management employees.

READ MORE: Guelph-Wellington bid named as finalist for Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge

Along with outlining the details, the report also made several recommendations, including working with school boards in the Guelph area to create a protocol for school-related public health needs.

“When complete, this protocol will support health protection activities for students, teachers, administrators, and other school staff during a school-based public health event,” the report stated.

The report also recommends reviewing staff scheduling during an incident and determining if certain components of the process can be automated, such as calling staff in.

Another recommendation surrounds communication to ensure key partners and staff receive notices and messaging in a timely manner.

Additional staff training is also a priority, according to the report, along with reviewing their data collection method and their mass vaccination plan.