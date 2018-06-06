Dog euthanized after attack by coyotes in Port Hope

Port Hope police are warning the public after a dog had to be euthanized after it was injured by coyotes on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a Highland Drive residence in heart of the town after a dog owner reported that her golden retriever was injured by coyotes. She first noticed the dog was missing around 4 p.m.

“The owner reported the golden retriever was in the owner’s fenced backyard and may have wandered through an open rear gate that backs on to a ravine area,” police stated.

Police say the owner ventured into the ravine which is part of the Port Hope Area Initiative’s low-level radiation storage and is not open to the public.

“That’s where she noticed coyotes hovering over something on the ground,” police said.

The woman went to get help and returned to find the dog with severe injuries, police noted.

The animal was then taken to a veterinary hospital but had to be euthanized due to the injuries, police said.

“Although it is believed the dog wandered off the property, possibly lured to the noise of the coyotes, police are alerting the public to be aware of this issue,” police said.

Police are encouraging residents to visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry website for information on coyotes and how to deal with them.