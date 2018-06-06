Bradford man facing assault charges after domestic dispute with wife

A 57-year-old Bradford man is facing assault charges after an argument with his wife became physical.

According to South Simcoe police, at around 5 p.m. on June 4, officers were called to a home in Bradford after they received a report of a domestic incident.

When police arrived, they were told a shoving match between a husband and wife had escalated. The 55-year-old woman told police her husband had assaulted her.

Police say the woman was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, by the time they arrived on the scene, the suspect had fled and was nowhere to be found.

Later that evening, at 10:18 p.m., police were called to a parking lot on Holland Street West regarding a dispute over a cab fare. When officers arrived, they were able to identify the person refusing to pay as the same man wanted in connection with the earlier domestic incident.

Police arrested the man, and transported him to the South Division. He was held overnight for a bail hearing.