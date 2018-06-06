Bill Kelly: The Horwath-Ford dichotomy facing Ontario voters

One thing we know for sure in this election campaign is that either Andrea Horwath or Doug Ford will be the next premier of Ontario and the differences between the two couldn’t be starker.

Ford wants to take Ontario back to the days of less government, which is code for cuts or layoffs to who knows what; the last time we elected a PC government, we saw cuts to health care and education and the cost of some services downloaded onto our local property taxes.

Horwath subscribes to the traditional NDP mantra of more money for government programs and higher taxes to pay for it.

Some choice, isn’t it?

But the difference between the two goes much deeper than political ideology.

Horwath has always scored well in the likability category, but with disturbing stories about NDP candidates accused of office harassment, and demeaning comments about veterans and Remembrance Day, there are legitimate concerns about the quality and character of the NDP team.

The PCs, on the other hand, feel that they are the government in waiting, but their biggest concern in their leader.

Many PC supporters and many Ontario voters like the PC team, but they don’t like and don’t trust Doug Ford.

It’s a strange dichotomy that Ontario voters face.

It’s not about policy, but about integrity and competence of the PCs and NDP and it appears that neither of them can claim the moral high ground.

