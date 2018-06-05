N.B. police identify body of dead kayaker, foul play ruled out
RCMP have identified the dead kayaker found in southwestern New Brunswick Friday morning, and say that foul play is not suspected in his death.
The dead man is a 33-year-old man from Florida. His name has not been released to the public.
The Mounties say their investigation shows he drowned.
New Brunswick RCMP say the man’s body was located around 7 a.m. near The Wolves, a group of islands between Blacks Harbour, N.B., and Grand Manan, N.B.
Police say the man’s body and kayak were located, then brought on board a boat belonging to Cooke Aquaculture, before being turned over to police and the coroner at the wharf in Black Harbours.
